Mary Lee Carmichael Hickson, age 76, of Oak Ridge, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022. She was born on October 14, 2046, in Athens, Tennessee to the late Earl and Lona Watson Carmichael. Mary was a member of the 1st Baptist Church in Clinton.

She is survived by her son, Gregory T. Roberts wife Shelby, brothers Earl “Hoagy” Carmichael wife Elaine and Charles T. Carmichael wife Becky, grandson Caden W. Roberts, granddaughter Carman B. Wilson husband Travis.

The family will have a graveside service on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Grandview Memorial Garden at 2:00PM.

www.holleygamble.com