Logano, Gibbs, Smith take NASCAR titles

(NASCAR Wire Service/MRN) Joey Logano is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford earned his second career title with the win on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, collecting the third title for team owner Roger Penske. Logano outlasted the other Championship 4 contenders of Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott.Logano becomes just the third driver to score multiple championships in the last 10 seasons, joining Jimmie Johnson (2013, 2016) and Kyle Busch (2015, 2019).

(NASCAR Wire Service/MRN) Ty Gibbs‘ rookie campaign has been full of non-stop headlines throughout 2022. Whether it be his six wins entering the Championship 4 finale at just 20 years old or his aggressive driving style, Gibbs has been the star — for better or worse — in the Xfinity Series.

His stardom shined the brightest Saturday evening at Phoenix Raceway as Gibbs claimed the series title in his maiden Xfinity season. The No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing driver held off a JR Motorsports trio of rival Noah Gragson and his teammates Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry in the championship race.

(NASCAR Wire Service/MRN) Nothing short of an upward trajectory has defined Zane Smith through his first three seasons as a full-time driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Smith — the Rookie of the Year in 2020 and a two-time Championship 4 driver heading into 2022 — certainly brought a winning pedigree to the table. After all, Smith had already amassed three wins, 10 top-five and 27 top-10 finishes before the 2022 calendar season was a forethought.

But that pedigree was missing one thing, and a big one at that.

A championship.

Not to worry, however. This pedigree soared to new heights following the season‘s 2022 title race in Phoenix as the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford driver toppled the triple-Toyota threat of Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes and Chandler Smith to net the 23-year-old his first truck title in his already-blossomed racing career.

