Local Sports Update: Mavs boatrace Green Devils; Dragon hoops sweeps Powell

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL, QUARTERFINALS, 11/18/22
4A: Anderson County 38 Greeneville 7…The Anderson County Mavericks left no doubt on Friday night, advancing to their first state semifinal since 1996 with a dominant performance against previously undefeated and top-ranked Greeneville at Maverick Stadium.
Mr. Football Finalist Walker Martinez threw three touchdown passes—including two to Bryson Vowell—and the Mavericks also got a rushing touchdown from Gavin Noe and a defensive scoop-and-score by Nick Moog of a a fumble caused by Eli Davis. Eli Braden caught Martinez’s third touchdown for AC (13-0), which reeled off 38 unanswered points following an early Greeneville touchdown.
5A: Powell 43 Oak Ridge 13…Wildcats’ season ends at 7-6
West 49 Daniel Boone 7
1A: Coalfield 56 Oliver Springs 0…Bobcats’ season ends at 7-6
3A: Alcoa 56 Gatlinburg-Pittman 21
6A: Maryville 38 Science Hill 14
SEMIFINALS, 11/25/22
4A: Anderson County (13-0) at Red Bank (11-2)
5A: West (13-0) at Powell (11-2)
6A: Maryville (10-3) at Oakland (12-1)
1A: Coalfield (12-1) at Clay County (12-1)
3A: Alcoa (12-1) at Giles County (10-3)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, 11/19/22
GIRLS
Clinton 53 Powell 43: Nine Lady Dragons scored at least 5 points, led by Josie Moody’s 10 as CHS improved to 2-0.
Anderson County 65 Sunbright 58
Oneida 48 Anderson County 31
Fulton 55 Sunbright 37
Oneida 46 Fulton 39
Hampton 93 Jellico 25
Farragut 74 Karns 50
Scott 58 Clay County 47
Scott 46 Mt. Pisgah Christian Academy 34
BOYS
Clinton 61 Powell 42: Clinton evened its record at 1-1 to start the season as Jeremiah Lee led all scorers with 18 points. Bryson Maddox added 14 and Lebron Booker chipped in 10.
Anderson County 75 Sunbright 35
Fulton 65 Anderson County 27
Hampton 98 Jellico 59
Farragut 65 Karns 55
Heritage 64 Sunbright 46