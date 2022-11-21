Local Sports Update: Mavs boatrace Green Devils; Dragon hoops sweeps Powell

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL, QUARTERFINALS, 11/18/22

4A: Anderson County 38 Greeneville 7…The Anderson County Mavericks left no doubt on Friday night, advancing to their first state semifinal since 1996 with a dominant performance against previously undefeated and top-ranked Greeneville at Maverick Stadium.

Mr. Football Finalist Walker Martinez threw three touchdown passes—including two to Bryson Vowell—and the Mavericks also got a rushing touchdown from Gavin Noe and a defensive scoop-and-score by Nick Moog of a a fumble caused by Eli Davis. Eli Braden caught Martinez’s third touchdown for AC (13-0), which reeled off 38 unanswered points following an early Greeneville touchdown.

5A: Powell 43 Oak Ridge 13…Wildcats’ season ends at 7-6

West 49 Daniel Boone 7

1A: Coalfield 56 Oliver Springs 0…Bobcats’ season ends at 7-6

3A: Alcoa 56 Gatlinburg-Pittman 21

6A: Maryville 38 Science Hill 14

SEMIFINALS, 11/25/22

4A: Anderson County (13-0) at Red Bank (11-2)

5A: West (13-0) at Powell (11-2)

6A: Maryville (10-3) at Oakland (12-1)

1A: Coalfield (12-1) at Clay County (12-1)

3A: Alcoa (12-1) at Giles County (10-3)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, 11/19/22

GIRLS

Clinton 53 Powell 43: Nine Lady Dragons scored at least 5 points, led by Josie Moody’s 10 as CHS improved to 2-0.

Anderson County 65 Sunbright 58

Oneida 48 Anderson County 31

Fulton 55 Sunbright 37

Oneida 46 Fulton 39

Hampton 93 Jellico 25

Farragut 74 Karns 50

Scott 58 Clay County 47

Scott 46 Mt. Pisgah Christian Academy 34

BOYS

Clinton 61 Powell 42: Clinton evened its record at 1-1 to start the season as Jeremiah Lee led all scorers with 18 points. Bryson Maddox added 14 and Lebron Booker chipped in 10.

Anderson County 75 Sunbright 35

Fulton 65 Anderson County 27

Hampton 98 Jellico 59

Farragut 65 Karns 55

Heritage 64 Sunbright 46