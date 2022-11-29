Photo from istockphoto

Local Sports Update

Jim Harris 14 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 30 Views

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, 11/28/22

GIRLS

Sevier County 54 Oak Ridge 45

Oneida 48 Campbell County 45

BOYS

Oak Ridge 67 Sevier County 62

Campbell County 55 Oneida 54

SCHEDULE, 11/29/22

Clinton at Karns (with live updates on WYSH during Trading Time Primetime, followed by full play-by-play action once the calls stop coming in on the Lowe’s Tows Full Court Press).

Anderson County at Central

Oliver Springs at Midway

Greenback at Coalfield

Halls at Powell

Scott at Seymour

Jellico at Sunbright

Campbell County at Hardin Valley

Wartburg at Harriman

Sale Creek at Rockwood

Claiborne at Union County

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Maverick QB Martinez named a Finalist for 4A Mr. Football

Anderson County High School quarterback Walker Martinez is one of three finalists for the Tennessee …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.