Local Sports Update

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, 11/28/22
GIRLS
Sevier County 54 Oak Ridge 45
Oneida 48 Campbell County 45
BOYS
Oak Ridge 67 Sevier County 62
Campbell County 55 Oneida 54
SCHEDULE, 11/29/22
Clinton at Karns
Anderson County at Central
Oliver Springs at Midway
Greenback at Coalfield
Halls at Powell
Scott at Seymour
Jellico at Sunbright
Campbell County at Hardin Valley
Wartburg at Harriman
Sale Creek at Rockwood
Claiborne at Union County