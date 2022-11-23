Local Sports Update

Local Sports Leave a comment

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD, 11/22/22

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Gatlinburg-Pittman 80 Clinton 28

Powell 51 Anderson County 37

Oak Ridge 48 South-Doyle 35

Kingston 47 Harriman 28

Oakdale 54 Grace Christian 53

Jellico 56 Rockwood 42

Monterey 55 Sunbright 33

Pickett County 73 Scott 38

BOYS

Gatlinburg-Pittman 65 Clinton 47

Powell 89 Anderson County 61

Oak Ridge 70 South-Doyle 45

Jellico 73 Rockwood 64

Kingston 80 Harriman 47

Monetery 60 Sunbright 32

Pickett County 55 Scott 39

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS, SEMIFINALS, 11/25/22

4A: Anderson County (13-0) at Red Bank (11-2)
5A: West (13-0) at Powell (11-2)
6A: Maryville (10-3) at Oakland (12-1)
1A: Coalfield (12-1) at Clay County (12-1)
3A: Alcoa (12-1) at Giles County (10-3)

