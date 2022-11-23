Local Sports Update

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD, 11/22/22
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Gatlinburg-Pittman 80 Clinton 28
Powell 51 Anderson County 37
Oak Ridge 48 South-Doyle 35
Kingston 47 Harriman 28
Oakdale 54 Grace Christian 53
Jellico 56 Rockwood 42
Monterey 55 Sunbright 33
Pickett County 73 Scott 38
BOYS
Gatlinburg-Pittman 65 Clinton 47
Powell 89 Anderson County 61
Oak Ridge 70 South-Doyle 45
Jellico 73 Rockwood 64
Kingston 80 Harriman 47
Monetery 60 Sunbright 32
Pickett County 55 Scott 39
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS, SEMIFINALS, 11/25/22
4A: Anderson County (13-0) at Red Bank (11-2)
5A: West (13-0) at Powell (11-2)
6A: Maryville (10-3) at Oakland (12-1)
1A: Coalfield (12-1) at Clay County (12-1)
3A: Alcoa (12-1) at Giles County (10-3)