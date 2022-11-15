Local Sports Update

High school basketball season tips off for many area teams tonight.

The Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons will open their season Thursday at Lenoir City in a pair of Hall of Champions games. The season premiere of the all-new Lowe’s Tows Full-Court Press right here on WYSH will be Saturday, when Clinton hosts Powell in the Orange & Black’s second Hall of Champions doubleheader, with our coverage tipping off at around 2:20 pm and taking you up to the 2:30 tip-off between the Lady Dragons and the Lady Panthers.

The Anderson County Mavericks and Lady Mavs open their season Thursday night in Loudon County as well, as they play at Loudon in a Hall of Fame doubleheader.

Action tonight (Tuesday 11/15/22…all Hall of Champions/Hall of Game games):

York Institute at Oak Ridge

Tellico Plains at Oliver Springs

Claiborne at Campbell County

Loudon at Wartburg

Grace Christian at Jellico

Halls at Hardin Valley

Oakdale at Lenoir City

Union County at Central

LOCAL SCOREBOARD 11/14/22

NCAA WOMEN: #12 Indiana 79 #11 Lady Vols 67 (UT 1-2)

UPCOMING

NCAA MEN: (Wednesday) Florida Gulf Coast at #22 Tennessee, 7:00

NBA: (Tuesday) Memphis at New Orleans (TNT, 7:30)

NHL: (Tuesday) Minnesota at Nashville, 8:00

SPHL: (Thursday, Friday) Peoria at Knoxville Ice Bears, 7:35 pm; (Saturday) Ice Bears at Macon