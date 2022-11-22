Local Sports Scoreboard

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, 11/21/22

GIRLS

CAK 45 Oak Ridge 34 (Smoky Mountain Thanksgiving)

Campbell County 67 Sunbright 38

Gatlinburg-Pittman 70 Karns 41

Union County 55 Gibbs 47

Greenback 44 Oliver Springs 40 (OT)

Scott 74 Wartburg 50

BOYS

Campbell County 63 Sunbright 47

Union County 72 Gibbs 41

Scott 77 Wartburg 46

SCHEDULE, 11/22/22

Clinton at Gatlinburg-Pittman (no radio, but this will be the LAST regular season doubleheader not aired on WYSH for the 2022-23 season)

Anderson County at Powell

Harriman at Kingston

South-Doyle vs. Oak Ridge

Rockwood at Jellico

Midway at Coalfield (girls only)

Gibbs at Halls

Grace Christian at Oakdale

