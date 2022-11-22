LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, 11/21/22
GIRLS
CAK 45 Oak Ridge 34 (Smoky Mountain Thanksgiving)
Campbell County 67 Sunbright 38
Gatlinburg-Pittman 70 Karns 41
Union County 55 Gibbs 47
Greenback 44 Oliver Springs 40 (OT)
Scott 74 Wartburg 50
BOYS
Campbell County 63 Sunbright 47
Union County 72 Gibbs 41
Scott 77 Wartburg 46
SCHEDULE, 11/22/22
Clinton at Gatlinburg-Pittman (no radio, but this will be the LAST regular season doubleheader not aired on WYSH for the 2022-23 season)
Anderson County at Powell
Harriman at Kingston
South-Doyle vs. Oak Ridge
Rockwood at Jellico
Midway at Coalfield (girls only)
Gibbs at Halls
Grace Christian at Oakdale