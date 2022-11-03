Large fire in Roane, smaller fire in Campbell

Crews from the Tennessee Division of Forestry have responded to a large wildfire on Rockwood Mountain in Roane County.

The fire was reported Wednesday night and earlier this morning, officials said that the blaze had burned around 200 acres and was 0% contained. No structures are threatened by the fire but one lane of Interstate 40 West near mile marker 345 near the fire was closed this morning because of the blaze.

That is one of two active wildfires in Tennessee, according to the Division of Forestry’s website, with the other located in the Duff community of Campbell County, just south of the state line. As of this morning, that five-acre wildfire was also 0% contained. Officials have not indicated whether any structures are threatened by that conflagration.

State forestry officials said a few small wildfires have burned in remote sections of East Tennessee in the past few weeks due to the dry conditions and dry ground foliage providing fuel. Most of the region is either experiencing a moderate drought or is abnormally dry.

To check burn conditions in your area, you can visit www.BurnSafeTN.org.

