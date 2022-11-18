Karen Knight, age 58 of Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Obituaries Leave a comment 9 Views

Karen Knight, age 58 of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed away Saturday November 12th, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. She was a loving mother, sister, and friend. She had a big heart and a great sense of humor. Karen was very caring and enjoyed helping others, especially her children. She devoted her life making sure her children were happy and had everything that they needed. She was preceded in death by her parents Starling and Mary Burgess; sisters Brenda Burgess and Sharon McCullough; brother Danny Burgess; nephew Shawn Branson; and niece Becky Roberts.

She is survived by her former spouse Eddie Knight; daughter Shannon Knowles and her husband Michael Knowles; son Dustin Knight and his fiancé Kelsey Williams; sister Linda Bunch; brother Donnie Burgess and his wife Peggy Burgess; nephews Colton Bunch, John Boy Armes, and Jamie Carroll; and niece Mary Grace Sheldon.

Visitation: 1:00PM – 3:00PM, Sunday November 20, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral: 3:00PM, Sunday November 20, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment: To immediately follow funeral service at Beech Grove Cemetery in Lake City

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Charles David Harmon, age 87, of Rocky Top

Charles David Harmon, age 87, passed away at his home in Rocky Top, TN in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.