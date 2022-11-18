Karen Knight, age 58 of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed away Saturday November 12th, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. She was a loving mother, sister, and friend. She had a big heart and a great sense of humor. Karen was very caring and enjoyed helping others, especially her children. She devoted her life making sure her children were happy and had everything that they needed. She was preceded in death by her parents Starling and Mary Burgess; sisters Brenda Burgess and Sharon McCullough; brother Danny Burgess; nephew Shawn Branson; and niece Becky Roberts.

She is survived by her former spouse Eddie Knight; daughter Shannon Knowles and her husband Michael Knowles; son Dustin Knight and his fiancé Kelsey Williams; sister Linda Bunch; brother Donnie Burgess and his wife Peggy Burgess; nephews Colton Bunch, John Boy Armes, and Jamie Carroll; and niece Mary Grace Sheldon.

Visitation: 1:00PM – 3:00PM, Sunday November 20, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral: 3:00PM, Sunday November 20, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment: To immediately follow funeral service at Beech Grove Cemetery in Lake City

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.