Jason DeWayne Loy, age 52, of Clinton, TN, passed away on November 2, 2022. He was born in Marietta, GA on June 14, 1970.

Jason was a graduate of Holston High School and a member of the Boy Scouts. He received awards in Workshop and Boy Scouts. He later began his career in carpentry and floor laying. Jason had many hobbies and interests including, camping, fishing, boating, cooking, traveling, gambling, and gardening for his family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Reba Loy Weaver; sisters, Kim (Jr.) Hawkins, and Tammy McNeal; nieces, Ashley Loy, Misty (Matt) Campbell, Tori (Evan) McNeal; nephews, Cody Mora, Ezra Salzman, and Landon Pyles; as well as several close cousins.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the family and friends that came together to help us out and Island Ford Church.

A visitation will be held from 4:00pm-6:00pm on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Island Ford Church (515 Island Ford Road, Rocky Top, TN 37769). A service will immediately follow at 6:00pm with Rev. Mitch Wilson officiating.

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Loy family.