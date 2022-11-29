James “Jay” Audrey Cox, age 90 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at his residence. Jay was born August 30, 1932 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Millard and Marie Carden Cox. He was a member of Guiding Star Baptist Church. He enjoyed the outdoors, birds, working, and yard work. James worked out of the IBEW Local 270 in Oak Ridge as an electrician and worked at different federal construction sites. Jay is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Gladys Foust Cox, brothers, Donald and Johnny Cox, and his sisters Betty Powers and Geraldine Cox.

Sons Ronald Cox and Debbie of Lake City

Gary Cox and Betty of Lake City

Benny Cox of Lake City

Daughters Shelia Weaver of Lake City

Pam Ivey of Lake City

Connie Lamb and Ronnie of Lake City

Sisters Gertrude Smith of Clinton

Linda Huling of LaFollette

15 Grandchildren

16 Great Grandchildren

And a host of other family members and friends.

A Private Service will be held at a later date.

