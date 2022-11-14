James “Ed” Lively, age 60, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his home in Oliver Springs.

He lived his whole life in this area and was a Machine Operator at Kimberly-Clark in Loudon.

James enjoyed riding on the mountains, work, and building cars.

He is preceded in death by his parents Hurstle Duncan and Rema Lively; and siblings Rema Ann Pestka, Danny Lively, Clark Douglas Lively, and Sherry Lynn Elliott.

James is survived by his daughter Jessica Lively of Oliver Springs; brother Michael Craig Lively of Oliver Springs; and sister Thelma Martin Aslinger of Oliver Springs.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, from 5:00-7:00PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with a funeral service at 7:00PM.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 12:00PM at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lively family.