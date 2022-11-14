James “Ed” Lively, age 60

James “Ed” Lively, age 60, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his home in Oliver Springs.

He lived his whole life in this area and was a Machine Operator at Kimberly-Clark in Loudon.

James enjoyed riding on the mountains, work, and building cars.

He is preceded in death by his parents Hurstle Duncan and Rema Lively; and siblings Rema Ann Pestka, Danny Lively, Clark Douglas Lively, and Sherry Lynn Elliott.

James is survived by his daughter Jessica Lively of Oliver Springs; brother Michael Craig Lively of Oliver Springs; and sister Thelma Martin Aslinger of Oliver Springs.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, from 5:00-7:00PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with a funeral service at 7:00PM.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 12:00PM at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lively family.

