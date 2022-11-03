Illness closes schools in neighboring Union County

Union County Schools will be closed through Monday due to several illnesses that are spreading across the system.

Union County schools will be closed today, Friday and Monday because of illness, and will also be out on Tuesday—Election Day—which will be an in-service day for teachers.

School leaders say that various illnesses have been spreading and that the absentee rate across all of its schools had risen to about 20%.

While the CDC’s COVID-19 tracker shows new cases of the virus are still low and decreasing across most of the state, seasonal flu activity in Tennessee is rising and is considered “high” in the state.

Locally, no schools have closed because of widespread illness in any of the three school systems in Anderson County.