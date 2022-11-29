Howard W. Baker II, age 45, of Heiskell

Jim Harris

Howard W. Baker II, age 45, of Heiskell, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at North Knoxville Medical Center.  He was born May 21, 1977, in Knoxville, Tennessee, to the late Howard and Hazel Baker.  Howard graduated from Powell High School and was currently a department manager at Walmart off Clinton Highway.  Throughout his life, Howard was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.  He was talented in many ways and could fix about anything.  He loved to entertain his family and friends by cooking, especially on the smoker or grill.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Howard and Hazel Baker, as well as nephew, John Monday.

Howard is survived by his daughter Kendra Baker, Sisters Karen (John Monday), Kathy (Pat Byrd), Kimberly (Donnie Neeley), and Donna (Bobby Smith), nephews Donnie, Michael, Douglas, nieces Chasity, Misty, and Leah and Samantha many great nieces and nephews.

The family will have a celebration of life service on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 7:00 pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Gray officiating.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

