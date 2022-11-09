Hitachi Zosen Inova USA expanding Knox operations

(TN ECD press release) Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Hitachi Zosen Inova USA LLC (HZI USA) announced today the company will invest $6.6 million to expand operations at its Knoxville, Tennessee-based North American headquarters.

HZI USA, which relocated its North American hub from Georgia to Tennessee in 2020, will create 90 new jobs in Knox County.

The additional jobs will support HZI USA’s engineering, procurement and construction projects, as well as its project developments, allowing the company to broaden its footprint and more than triple the number of employees at its Tennessee operations.

Hitachi Zosen Inova is the Swiss-based renewable energy arm of Japan’s Hitachi Zosen Corporation. HZI’s U.S. operations specialize in converting municipal and agriculture waste into clean, renewable electricity, natural gas and hydrogen. Through the expansion, Hitachi Zosen will employ nearly 12,000 worldwide.