High School hoops round-up

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD, TUESDAY 11/29/22

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Karns 70 Clinton 30…The Lady Beavers opened up hot offensively and never cooled off as they cruised past visiting Clinton. Karns was led by Reese Roberts with 21 points as two other Karns girls hit for double figures, while Clinton was led by Lanee Carmichael with 14 points. Clinton fell to 2-2 on the young season and Karns improved to 2-1.

Anderson County 49 Central 41

Halls 61 Powell 28

Seymour 48 Scott 30

Sunbright 52 Jellico 31

Hardin Valley 65 Campbell County 34

Midway 62 Oliver Springs 27

Sale Creek 40 Rockwood 37

Claiborne 61 Union County 52

BOYS

Karns 71 Clinton 65…In a typically wild, back and forth affair between Clinton and Karns, it was the Beavers who delivered the knockout punch late in the second half and held off the Dragons for a home win. The Beavers were paced by JJ Faulkner’s 31 points as they improved to 2-2 on the season. Jeremiah Lee led four double-digit scorers for CHS (1-3) with 24 points.

Central 70 Anderson County 57

Seymour 55 Scott 53

Sunbright 60 Jellico 48

Hardin Valley 74 Campbell County 49

Union County 96 Claiborne 71

Rockwood 64 Sale Creek 56

Halls 52 Powell 47

SCHEDULE, THURSDAY 12/1/22

(WYSH) Anderson County at Clinton (moved up from Friday to allow for ample travel time for fans of Anderson County to head to Chattanooga Saturday morning as the Mavericks play Pearl Cohn at 11 am for the 4A State Football Championship)

Oak Ridge at Alcoa

Rockwood at Coalfield

Harriman at Oliver Springs

Tellico Plains at Midway