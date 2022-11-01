Hargett announces winners of College Voter Registration Competition

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced today that Middle Tennessee State University, Cumberland University and Southwest Tennessee Community College are the winners of this year’s Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition.

Two other schools were recognized for excellence in special categories. The University of Tennessee, Knoxville won Most Creative Voter Registration Campaign and East Tennessee State University won Best Social Media Campaign.

“Congratulations to the winning schools but the real winner in this competition is the State of Tennessee, because our state and nation are stronger when all eligible voters engage in the electoral process,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Thank you to all the students and administrators who supported this competition and helped their fellow students register to vote.”

More than 1,000 students registered to vote through the 2022 College Voter Registration Competition held during National Voter Registration Month in September. Thirty-seven of Tennessee’s 2- and 4-year colleges and universities participated in this year’s competition.

The winning schools were selected based on the number of new students registered and their social media presence, both weighted by student enrollment, and their creativity in promoting the College Voter Registration Competition.

For more information about the College Voter Registration Competition and the Secretary of State’s other civic engagement initiatives, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

