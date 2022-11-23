Harbour Drive in Clinton has been reopened

The city of Clinton says that Harbour Drive between Melton Hill Drive and Melton Hill Circle, which has been closed for several months due to construction is back open to traffic. The road reopened Tuesday at around 5 pm.

The city says that there may be temporary road closures with detours over the next few weeks, so more work can be completed, but those will only be necessary during daytime hours.

The city asks that motorists use caution on the newly reopened Harbour Drive and remind them to watch for workers. The posted speed limit on Harbour Drive is 25 mph.

