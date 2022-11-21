Photo from Pinterest

Governor, First Lady announce official Christmas events

Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee announced the state’s official Christmas events, including Christmas at the Capitol and “The Gift of Giving” tour of the Tennessee Residence.

In partnership with the first lady’s Tennessee Serves giving initiative, the Lees invite guests to bring requested items to the state’s Christmas events to support the work of five nonprofits across the state. Nonprofits include Birth ChoiceMid-South Food BankMy Friend’s HouseMission of Hope and Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga.

The Lees will host the following events:

Christmas at the Capitol

The annual Christmas at the Capitol celebration will take place on Monday, November 28 at 5:30 p.m. CT and is open to the public. The event will feature the King’s Academy Children’s Choir, the 129th Army Band and the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The Christmas tree will be donated by Joe and Suzie Barry of Nashville.

Guests are invited to bring donations to benefit the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home, including men’s shampoo, conditioner and body wash.

Christmas Tours at the Tennessee Residence

Tennessee Residence tours will be open to guests on December 2-4 and December 8-11. The theme for the Christmas décor, “The Gift of Giving,” will highlight the various ways Tennesseans use their time and talents to give to others. All tours are self-guided, free to the public and require a reservation.

Tour guests are encouraged to support five featured Tennessee nonprofits by donating requested items, which can be found here.

In addition to these opportunities to give back this holiday season, the first lady will announce a statewide giving campaign later this month.

