Geneva Marie Underwood “Peach”, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Sacred Grounds Hospice House in Knoxville, TN. She loved her grandchildren and family.

Peach is preceded in death by her husband Charles D. Underwood. She is survived by her sons, Gregory (Kathy) Underwood and David (Sharon) Underwood; grandchildren, Michael (Misty) Underwood, Stacy (Ryan) George and Derek Underwood; great-grandchildren, Braxton, Drexel, Asher and Aria.

The family will gather for a visitation at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. Peach’s graveside service will be held on Friday, November18, 2022 at 12 p.m. at the Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2580 Romig Road, Akron, Ohio 44320.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.