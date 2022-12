Last week, the annual Fantasy of Trees welcomed more than 61,000 guests and raised over $400,000 towards East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s purchase of a Lifeline Ambulance.

Money raised during this year’s Fantasy of Trees will go toward the purchase of a Lifeline ambulance, described by officials as a “pediatric intensive care unit on wheels.”

The vehicle is specially designed to care for infants and children, including life-saving equipment built to accommodate their smaller sizes.