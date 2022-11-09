Election Night updates

Jim Harris 19 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 39 Views

NOTE: This article will be updated periodically.
UPDATE 8:37…no significant changes after absentee ballots added to the tally so far.
Here is a look at a few of the high-profile races in Anderson County.

After early voting, incumbent Clinton Mayor Scott Burton leads challenger Zach Farrar 1013 to 584.

Clinton City Council Ward 1: David Queener leads Vicki Violette 762 to 750.

Clinton Council Ward 3: Wendy Maness leads with 693 votes to Shoney Wolfe’s 446 and Harper Maxwell’s 342.

Proposed Charter form of Government: No 64% Yes 36%

More results as we learn them. You can also get live updates at www.acelect.com.
Rocky Top Mayor: (After early voting) Kerry Templin 58 Incumbent Tim Sharp 16.

Leading vote getters for Rocky Top City Council are Jeff Gilliam (52) and Mack Bunch (42).

4 leading vote-getters for Oak Ridge City Council: Warren Gooch (22%), Charlie Hensley (22%), Ellen Smith (21%), and Sean Gleason (19%).

Oliver Springs Mayor: Jason Stiltner (137) leads incumbent Omer Cox (73).

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

State offers way to report suspected voter fraud

(TN Secretary of State press release) Tennessee voters have two convenient and secure ways to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.