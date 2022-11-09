Election Night updates

NOTE: This article will be updated periodically.

UPDATE 8:37…no significant changes after absentee ballots added to the tally so far.

Here is a look at a few of the high-profile races in Anderson County.

After early voting, incumbent Clinton Mayor Scott Burton leads challenger Zach Farrar 1013 to 584.

Clinton City Council Ward 1: David Queener leads Vicki Violette 762 to 750.

Clinton Council Ward 3: Wendy Maness leads with 693 votes to Shoney Wolfe’s 446 and Harper Maxwell’s 342.

Proposed Charter form of Government: No 64% Yes 36%

More results as we learn them. You can also get live updates at www.acelect.com.

Rocky Top Mayor: (After early voting) Kerry Templin 58 Incumbent Tim Sharp 16.

Leading vote getters for Rocky Top City Council are Jeff Gilliam (52) and Mack Bunch (42).

4 leading vote-getters for Oak Ridge City Council: Warren Gooch (22%), Charlie Hensley (22%), Ellen Smith (21%), and Sean Gleason (19%).

Oliver Springs Mayor: Jason Stiltner (137) leads incumbent Omer Cox (73).