Election Day reminders, links

After an early voting period that saw 11,732 people in Anderson County alone cast ballots, Election Day is finally here.

If you did not vote during early voting or mail in an absentee ballot and still want to vote, you will have to do so at the precinct listed on your Voter Registration Card. If you are not sure of your polling place, call the Election Commission at 865-457-6238 or visit www.acelect.com.

The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office offers these recommendations and reminders for Election Day voters in the Volunteer State.

Casting your ballot in the mid-morning or mid-afternoon may shorten your time. Early morning, noon and after 5 p.m. are peak times as people typically vote before work, after work or on their lunch breaks. If there is a line to vote, frail, physically disabled or visibly pregnant voters can request to move through the process faster.

To cast a ballot, voters need to bring valid photo identification. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it’s expired. A student ID or out-of-state driver’s license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit www.GoVoteTN.gov or call 1-877-850-4959.

State law requires polling locations and areas within a 100-foot boundary of the entrance to remain campaign-free zones. The display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot within this area are prohibited. Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary.

Tennessee voters are encouraged to report possible voter fraud or misinformation to the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections. Tennesseans can text ‘TN’ to 45995 to use the new Text to Report Voter Fraud system or call the Official Election Day Hotline toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

In Anderson County, there are contested races for Mayor in Clinton, Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top. In Oak Ridge, where the City Council selects one of its own to be Mayor, incumbent Warren Gooch is among those on the ballot in the Oak Ridge Council race. There are contested races for seats on the City Councils of Clinton, Oak Ridge, and Rocky Top. All voters in Anderson County will also be asked if they want to move to a charter form of government or leave the current system in place. You can read more about the proposed charter by following this link to our previous reporting.

For a look at the ballot in Anderson County, follow this link.

Statewide, there are races for Governor and seats in the General Assembly as well as four proposed amendments to the State Constitution on the ballots. Here is a link to more information on the proposed amendments.

Federally, all of the seats in the US House of representatives are up for grabs.

WYSH will update election results as we get them online at www.wyshradio.com and on Facebook. Polls close in Anderson County at 8 pm.

Remember, we don’t care who you vote for as long as you get out and vote.