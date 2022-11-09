Election 2022: Burton re-elected, Anderson Charter fails as turnout tops 45%

Tuesday was Election Day across the country and here in Tennessee.

Taking a look at some of the high-profile races that were decided in Anderson County, we start in Clinton, where incumbent Mayor Scott Burton fended off Zach Farrar, garnering 1687 votes to the challenger’s 1024.

David Queener will succeed ET Stamey on the Clinton City Council representing Ward 1 after defeating Vicki Violette, 1360 to 1208, in what turned out to be a very competitive race.

Ward 2 Councilman Brian Hatmaker was unopposed.

In Ward 3, Wendy Maness won the seat being vacated by Farrar with 1176 votes, outpacing Shoney Wolfe with 794 and Harper Maxwell with 547.

Three incumbent Clinton City School Board members—Chairman Timothy Bible, Curtis Isabell and Lorie Wilson—were all unopposed.

All five incumbents on the Norris City Council won re-election as all were unopposed. William Grinder led the way with 496 votes, followed by Charles Nicholson with 495, Chris Mitchell with 494, Bill Grieve with 468 and Loretta Painter with 460.

Four people were elected to the Oak Ridge City Council, including incumbent Mayor Warren Gooch (21%) and fellow incumbent Ellen Smith (20.9%). Charlie Hensley (21.4%) was the leading vote-getter in that race as he returns to the Council after a several-year absence, and newcomer Sean Gleason will join them on Council after receiving 19.6% of the vote.

Laura McLean received the most votes in the race for Oak Ridge School Board with 5393, followed by Erin Webb with 5058 votes. Heather Hartman was the third person elected to the BOE from a slate of four candidates, as she received 5019 votes.

Oliver Springs will have a new Mayor, as incumbent Omer Cox was defeated by challenger Jason Stiltner by a margin of 543 to 214. Incumbent Aldermen Robert Miller, Sr. and Jeffery Bass were unopposed for their seats.

In Rocky Top, voters elected Kerry Templin as the next Mayor, who defeated the incumbent, Tim Sharp, 570 to 57.

Two men were elected to the Rocky Top City Council and they are Jeff Gilliam, who received 227 votes, and Mack Bunch, who got 210 votes.

Anderson County voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to establish a Charter form of government with 11,628 voting against the measure compared to 6272 who voted in favor of it. That works out to a margin of 65% to 35%. That means that the county government will continue operating under its current system.

In the race for the Tennessee House of Representatives in District 33, incumbent Republican John Ragan easily held off a challenge from Democrat Jim Dodson, taking home 61.7% of the vote.

In District 41, Republican Ed Butler defeated John Mark Windle with 52.5% of the vote.

Other races saw Rockwood voters elect Jason Jolly as Mayor with 54% of the vote in a three-person race.

In LaFollette, Cliff Jennings, who had previously served as the city’s mayor, was elected to hat position again with 49% of the vote in a three-man race.

In Kingston, incumbent Mayor Tim Neal defeated Becky Humphreys, 58% to 42%.

Jellico will have a new Mayor, as Sandy Terry unseated incumbent Dwight Osborn, 61-39.

In all, between early voting, absentee voting and Election Day voting, 21,629 people voted in Anderson County. Out of 47,348 registered voters, that works out to roughly a 45.7% participation rate, which is far higher than recent elections.

For all the election information in Anderson County, visit www.acelect.com, for statewide election results, visit www.GoVoteTN.gov, and for everything else, visit www.wyshradio.com.