Early voting update: Today final day to request absentee by-mail ballot

On Tuesday in Anderson County, 913 people took part in early voting for the November 8th election, which is now just one week away.

That turnout brings the total after 11 days to 8441 people who have already participated in the election.

You can vote through this Thursday, November 3rd in Anderson County from 10 am to 6 pm at the Fair Association Building in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, or at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville.

The final day to request an absentee by-mail ballot is today (Tuesday, November 1st).

For a look at the ballot in Anderson County, follow this link.