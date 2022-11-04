Early voting closes on a high note, Election Day is Tuesday

Early voting closed with a flourish in Anderson County on Thursday, as 1274 people cast ballots locally, bringing the total after two weeks to 11,732 people who have already taken part in Tuesday’s election.

Thursday’s turnout was easily the highest recorded during this early voting period, and each of the county’s three early voting precincts recorded their highest single-day totals as well. Oak Ridge saw 578 people vote in person, Clinton 405, and Andersonville 250 on Thursday.

Of the almost 12,000 people who have cast ballots already, the vast majority (11,073) have voted in person, while 548 people mailed ballots to the Election Commission, which also collected 111 ballots from residents in area nursing homes.

If you did not vote during early voting or if you missed Tuesday’s deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot, you will have to vote on Election Day at the precinct listed on your Voter Registration Card. If you are not sure of your polling place, call the Election Commission at 865-457-6238 or visit www.acelect.com. Officials there can also help you determine if all of your information in the state’s voter rolls is current and up to date.

When you do head to the polls on Election Day, remember to bring with you a valid photo ID. For more on what types of IDs will and will not be accepted, you can also visit the state’s election website at www.GoVoteTN.gov.