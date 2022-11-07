Duff fire grows to almost 275 acres, crews say 75% contained

A wildfire in Campbell County’s Duff community has burned almost 274 acres, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry website.

The fire began last Wednesday as a small, five-acre blaze, but had grown to 273.9 acres by Sunday, thanks in part to gusty winds and dry conditions. Crews say the fire is now 75% contained and that while they have it under control for the most part, they could really use some rain to extinguish it completely.

For a map of all the current wildfires burning in Tennessee, follow this link.