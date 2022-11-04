Dry conditions, drought spark 3 wildfires in ET

Three wildfires have burned about 290 acres of land in East Tennessee over the past couple of days.

The largest of these fires, the Rockwood Mountain Fire, has burned about 250 acres and firefighters with the Tennessee Division of Forestry say it is now 90% contained. That fire is not threatening any structures but did cause one lane of I-40 West in Roane County to be shut down for several hours on Thursday.

A second fire covering about five acres in Campbell County’s Duff community is said to be contained. A third fire that was reported Thursday afternoon in the vicinity of Camp Austin Road in Morgan County is listed as Active on the state’s website and about 75% contained as of the time this report was filed. That fire charred approximately 35 acres.

No injuries have been reported in connection to any of these fires.

State forestry officials said a few small wildfires have burned in remote sections of East Tennessee in the past few weeks due to the dry conditions and dry ground foliage providing fuel. Most of the region is either experiencing a moderate drought or is abnormally dry.

To check burn conditions in your area, you can visit www.BurnSafeTN.org.

For a map of all the current wildfires burning in Tennessee, follow this link.