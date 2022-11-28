Douglas Charles Ridenour, age 79, of Andersonville, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at his residence. He was born on July 28, 1943, to the late Charlie and Lorene Melton Ridenour. Douglas was a welder working for Sheet Metal Local 5 where he was known as “Doughboy”. He also enjoyed farming the old timer’s way and doing meat processing. Douglas was a simple and loving man and will be missed. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by grandparents, Maude and Elijah Melton.

Survived by:

Loving wife of 56 years………. Betty Sue Ridenour

Son……………. Scott Ridenour wife Angela

Grandson……Waylon Matthew Ridenour

Special thanks to cousins….. Kelli Owens and Becky Goins

A host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Monday, November 28, 2022, from 6:00-8:00pm with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with Rev. Allen Giles officiating. There will be a private burial for the family. www.holleygamble.com