Details of Championship Weekend in Chattanooga, including TV schedule

Jim Harris 15 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 48 Views

The BlueCross Bowl TSSAA State Football Championships return to Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium this Thursday. Nine championship games will be held December 1-3, 2022 at the 20,421-seat venue located just off W 20th St. in downtown Chattanooga.

Of course, of particular interest locally is Saturday’s Class 4A championship game between unbeaten Anderson County and 12-2 Pearl Cohn, which kicks off at 11 am and will be televised locally by MvVLT, the home of Rivalry Thursday.

Here is a link to much more information on Championship Weekend.

BlueCross Bowl Schedule

ALL TIMES EASTERN

All games will be televised in the Knoxville area on MyVLT.

Thu. 11 AM, Division II-AA Championship, CPA vs. Lipscomb Academy
Thu. 3 PM, Division II-A Championship, Friendship Christian vs. Nashville Christian
Thu. 7 PM, Division II-AAA Championship, MBA vs. Baylor
Fri. 11 AM, Class 3A Championship, Alcoa vs. East Nashville
Fri. 3 PM, Class 1A Championship, Clay Co. vs. McKenzie
Fri. 7 PM, Class 5A Championship, Knoxville West vs. Page
Sat. 11 AM, Class 4A Championship, Anderson Co. vs. Pearl Cohn
Sat. 3 PM, Class 2A Championship, Tyner vs. Riverside
Sat. 7 PM, Class 6A Championship, Oakland vs. Beech

