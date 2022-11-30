Details of Championship Weekend in Chattanooga, including TV schedule

The BlueCross Bowl TSSAA State Football Championships return to Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium this Thursday. Nine championship games will be held December 1-3, 2022 at the 20,421-seat venue located just off W 20th St. in downtown Chattanooga.
Of course, of particular interest locally is Saturday’s Class 4A championship game between unbeaten Anderson County and 12-2 Pearl Cohn, which kicks off at 11 am and will be televised locally by MvVLT, the home of Rivalry Thursday.
Here is a link to much more information on Championship Weekend.
BlueCross Bowl Schedule
ALL TIMES EASTERN
All games will be televised in the Knoxville area on MyVLT.
WVLT.2 (MyVLT)
Over-the-Air: Channel 8.2
Access: Channel 17
AT&T: Channel 21 or 1021 HD
Dish: Channel 30
Holston: Channel 3
Morristown: Channel 9
Newport: Channel 21
Spring City: Channel 8
TDS: Channel 14
Twin Lakes: Channel 5
Wide Open West: Channel 5 or 902 HD
Zito West: Channel 8 or 56 HD
Thu. 11 AM, Division II-AA Championship, CPA vs. Lipscomb Academy
Thu. 3 PM, Division II-A Championship, Friendship Christian vs. Nashville Christian
Thu. 7 PM, Division II-AAA Championship, MBA vs. Baylor
Fri. 11 AM, Class 3A Championship, Alcoa vs. East Nashville
Fri. 3 PM, Class 1A Championship, Clay Co. vs. McKenzie
Fri. 7 PM, Class 5A Championship, Knoxville West vs. Page
Sat. 11 AM, Class 4A Championship, Anderson Co. vs. Pearl Cohn
Sat. 3 PM, Class 2A Championship, Tyner vs. Riverside
Sat. 7 PM, Class 6A Championship, Oakland vs. Beech