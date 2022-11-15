DEA: Over 18,000 pounds of unused meds collected in Tennessee on Take Back Day

The DEA collected more than 647,000 pounds of unneeded medications during its bi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day last month.

In the Louisville Division alone, which covers Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia, over 34,000 pounds of medications were collected at sites located across region.

Tennesseans disposed of the most, with 18,492 pounds, with Kentucky second, at 11,348 pounds and West Virginia with 4,561 pounds.

You can find the complete, state-by-state results of the fall National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on the DEA’s website.

Since its inception in 2010, the DEA said its National Prescription Take Back Day has collected almost 17 million pounds of unneeded medications in communities across the country.