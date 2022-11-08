Our dear sister in Christ, Dawn LaRae McGhee, gained her angel wings on November 4, 2022. She lost her short, but courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer at the young age of 47. Giving her family and friends peace and comfort, she welcomed Christ in her heart as a child. Her greatest passion in life were her animals and all things western. Her deep connection to horses lead her to a love affair and life full of hobbies such as western pleasure, barrel racing, wagon trains and just general love of everything horses.

She is preceded in passing by her grandparents, Joe B. and Irene Long, Woodrow and Vonnie McGhee; uncles, Joe B. Long Jr., Doug McGhee, Alvin McGhee, Albert McGhee; aunt, Willa Rector and cousin, Bryan Alan White.

She is survived by her son, Johnathan McClure (Sabrina) of Clinton; parents, Glenna Long McGhee of Andersonville; Ray Gene McGhee (Joan) of Blacksburg, SC; sister, Ginger McGhee Tomlin (Rex) of Andersonville. Her partner, Lynn Fisher of Knoxville, and beloved pup dog Rosa. As well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins both near and far.

Her celebration of life will be this Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 5-7PM at the Museum of Appalachia. Come laugh, share, cry, reminisce and celebrate her life with family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family asks if the Lord leads you to donate in her memory to either Wild at Heart Mustang Sanctuary (wahmustangs.com) or the Susam B, Komen Breast Cancer Awareness Fund (info-komen.org)

Remember that tomorrow is not promised. Live for the day and tell your loved ones that you love them. www.holleygamble.com

