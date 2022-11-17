David Michael Webster, age 69, of Clinton

David Michael Webster, age 69, passed away at his home in Clinton, TN on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022. In his younger years, David was a very talented artist and guitarist. He loved his grandchildren dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sanford and Gertrude Webster.

David is survived by his ex-wife, Penny Webster of Clinton, TN; brothers, Sandy Webster of Clinton, TN, Dennis Webster (Jeannie) of Clinton, TN, Bill Webster (Trilla) of Clinton, TN, James Webster (Marsha) of Clinton, TN.

There are no memorial services scheduled for David at this time.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

