DA: Man pleads guilty to charges in fatal crash

A man will spend up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from a crash on I-40 in Roane County two years ago that left two people dead.

Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson announced that Clinton Campbell had pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in the deaths of two motorcyclists in August of 2020.

According to prosecutors, William Daniels had been driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on I-40 East in Roane County with Sylvia Lane as his passenger. Daniels had slowed down in the right lane and was preparing to pull over to deliver some fuel to another motorcyclist who had run out of gas.

Campbell, driving a Dodge Charger, plowed into the back of the motorcycle, throwing both Daniels and Lane from the bike. Both died at the scene.

Investigators determined that Campbell had been traveling at approximately 88 miles an hour immediately before the crash. Prosecutors say that when a blood draw was conducted that Campbell had a combination of methamphetamine, amphetamine, diazepam, marijuana and “other controlled substances” in his system.

Campbell was eligible for enhanced sentencing in the case due to his previous record, which includes three prior DUI convictions in Tennessee as well as several felony arrests on drug and theft-related charges. That means that Campbell will have to serve a minimum of 60% of his 30-year prison sentenced, which means that he will remain behind bars for at least 18 years.

