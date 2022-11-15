CPD K9 Officer Bronco passes away

Monday, the Clinton Police Department announced that K9 Officer Bronco had passed away.

Bronco had been with the CPD, partnered with Sgt. Matt Howell, since 2013 and was certified as both a tracking dog and a drug-detection dog.

In a social media post, CPD says that Bronco recorded over 3500 hours of training and deployments during his 9-year tenure, assisting with “multiple criminal apprehensions” and other investigations.

Condolences to all who knew, interacted with, and loved K9 Officer Bronco.

Clinton K9 Officer Bronco (CPD photo)