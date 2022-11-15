CPD K9 Officer Bronco passes away

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 107 Views

Monday, the Clinton Police Department announced that K9 Officer Bronco had passed away.

Bronco had been with the CPD, partnered with Sgt. Matt Howell, since 2013 and was certified as both a tracking dog and a drug-detection dog.

In a social media post, CPD says that Bronco recorded over 3500 hours of training and deployments during his 9-year tenure, assisting with “multiple criminal apprehensions” and other investigations.

Condolences to all who knew, interacted with, and loved K9 Officer Bronco.

Clinton K9 Officer Bronco (CPD photo)

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Riverside Drive back open in Clinton

The city of Clinton says that Riverside Drive between South Seivers Boulevard and Meadowbrook Street …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.