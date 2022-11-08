Community Dinner on Thanksgiving in Oak Ridge

The annual free community Thanksgiving dinner in Oak Ridge will return to in-person dining on Thursday, November 28.

Anyone and everyone is invited to this free community-wide event.

Dinner will be served from 11 am to 1 pm on Thanksgiving Day at the Historic Grove Theater, located 123 Randolph Road in Oak Ridge. No RSVP is required, so just come out and enjoy a meal and some holiday fellowship with your neighbors.

Organizers say that while they will not be making deliveries, anyone who is aware of specific needs in the community can either bring guests to the dinner or pick up and deliver meals to those who may be unable to travel.

If you would like more information on attending, volunteering, or donating food or funds, visit www.OakRidgeCommunityThanksgiving.com or check out the Facebook page of the same name. Questions can also be emailed to OakRidgeCommunityThanksgiving@gmail.com. You can also call or text (865) 384-5683 for more information.