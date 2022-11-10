CNS, Northrup Grumman sign a co-op R&D agreement

(CNS press release) Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) recently signed a cooperative research and development agreement with Northrop Grumman. This agreement is the first in six years for CNS.

“This venture unites Consolidated Nuclear Security’s extensive knowledge of machine tooling and design with Northrop Grumman’s expertise in advanced additive manufacturing of tooling.” said Dave Beck, vice president of Program Integration for CNS.

The agreement will focus on additive manufacturing of composites and composite matrices and specialized manufacturing for supply chain assurance, as well as some modeling and simulation activities to reduce risk.

Of the agreement, Erik Nielsen of Northrop Grumman said, “Together, we’re investing in emerging technologies, maturing existing technologies, and improving manufacturing processes to support national security.”

One particular area of interest is decreasing the reliance on sole-source suppliers of critical materials, components, and support services. “Developing manufacturing and supply chain solutions for our custom applications is of critical importance to our mission,” said Beck. “We’ll be leveraging Northrop Grumman’s design and manufacturing expertise in this focus area.”

As Nielsen noted, “We’re driven by a common purpose—to protect the U.S. and our allies. The importance of this mission and our role fuels this partnership and our continued innovation.”