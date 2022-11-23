Clinton among 16 Downtown Improvement Grant recipients

(TECD press release) Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Tuesday the 16 Tennessee Main Street and Tennessee Downtowns communities that are recipients of Downtown Improvement Grants.

A total of $1 million in Rural Economic Opportunity funds is being awarded in amounts up to $100,000 per community to improve structures in Tennessee Downtowns and Main Street communities. Grants were awarded to organizations that illustrated the need for improvements and the ability to execute an effective design plan for building facades, wayfinding signage, gateways and streetscapes.

Communities receiving Downtown Improvement Grants are:

Brownsville, Haywood County, $50,000

Cleveland, Bradley County, $20,000

Clinton, Anderson County, $70,000

Collinwood, Wayne County, $30,000

Dresden, Weakley County, $100,000

Ducktown, Polk County, $70,000

Etowah, McMinn County, $50,000

Jackson, Madison County, $70,000

Livingston, Overton County, $100,000

Ripley, Lauderdale County, $25,000

Savannah, Hardin County, $65,000

Shelbyville, Bedford County, $100,000

Somerville, Fayette County, $100,000

South Pittsburg, Marion County, $50,000

Waynesboro, Wayne County, $70,000

Whiteville, Hardeman County, $30,000

To be eligible for a Downtown Improvement Grant, communities had to submit applications and be a designated Tennessee Downtowns or Tennessee Main Street community.

To learn more about the Downtown Improvement Grant Program, visit the website here.