Clinton among 16 Downtown Improvement Grant recipients

(TECD press release) Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Tuesday the 16 Tennessee Main Street and Tennessee Downtowns communities that are recipients of Downtown Improvement Grants.
A total of $1 million in Rural Economic Opportunity funds is being awarded in amounts up to $100,000 per community to improve structures in Tennessee Downtowns and Main Street communities. Grants were awarded to organizations that illustrated the need for improvements and the ability to execute an effective design plan for building facades, wayfinding signage, gateways and streetscapes.
Communities receiving Downtown Improvement Grants are:
- Brownsville, Haywood County, $50,000
- Cleveland, Bradley County, $20,000
- Clinton, Anderson County, $70,000
- Collinwood, Wayne County, $30,000
- Dresden, Weakley County, $100,000
- Ducktown, Polk County, $70,000
- Etowah, McMinn County, $50,000
- Jackson, Madison County, $70,000
- Livingston, Overton County, $100,000
- Ripley, Lauderdale County, $25,000
- Savannah, Hardin County, $65,000
- Shelbyville, Bedford County, $100,000
- Somerville, Fayette County, $100,000
- South Pittsburg, Marion County, $50,000
- Waynesboro, Wayne County, $70,000
- Whiteville, Hardeman County, $30,000
To be eligible for a Downtown Improvement Grant, communities had to submit applications and be a designated Tennessee Downtowns or Tennessee Main Street community.
To learn more about the Downtown Improvement Grant Program, visit the website here.