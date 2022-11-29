Charles “Mike” Gallaher, age 69 of Knoxville

Obituaries

Charles “Mike” Gallaher, age 69 of Knoxville, passed away at his home on November 25, 2022.

He was born on October 29, 1953 in Peoria, Illinois. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School and from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Mike was a CPA and retired from ORNL after 34 years as a Finance Officer. He was a firm believer in Jesus Christ and enjoyed real estate and sports.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Gallaher; paternal grandparents, Charles and Sadie Gallaher; maternal grandparents, Charles and Pearl Freels.

Mike is survived by his mother, Geraldine Gallaher; brother, Mark Gallaher and wife Tina; nephews, Steven Gallaher, Chris Gallaher and wife Hannah; nieces, Abby Slater and husband Doug, and Bethany Gallaher; great-niece, Aubrey Gallaher; other extended family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at New Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor John Edwards officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Gallaher family.

