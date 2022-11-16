Charles David Harmon, age 87, of Rocky Top

Charles David Harmon, age 87, passed away at his home in Rocky Top, TN in the early morning hours on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022. Charles was a member of Island Ford Baptist Church, and he was a man of faith. He is an army veteran who truly enjoyed serving for his country. Charles loved to read, and he loved his family dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Ethel Harmon; son, Charles David Harmon Jr.; brothers, Carl Harmon and Archie Harmon; sister, Helen Nelson.

Charles leaves behind his loving wife of 47 years, Izella Harmon of Rocky Top, TN; daughter, Angela Martin and husband Jason of Rocky Top, TN; brothers, Ronnie Harmon (Pat) of Powell, TN, Omer Harmon (Marilyn) of Clinton, TN; sisters, Linda Harmon of Rocky Top, TN, and Joan Martin of Rocky Top, TN; grandchildren, Emily Martin, Andrew Foust (Alex), Jonathan Harmon; great grandchildren, Noah Foust and Ella Harmon.

The family will meet at Island Ford Baptist Church Cemetery for Charles’ graveside service on Thursday, November 17th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Jimmy Ault will be officiating. Full military honors will be performed at the beginning of his graveside service.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is serving the Harmon Family.