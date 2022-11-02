Championship Weekend at Phoenix

This weekend is Championship Weekend for all three of NASCAR’s top touring series and you will be able to follow all the action from the Phoenix Raceway right here on WYSH.

Friday night at 9:30 pm, tune in for the Camping World Truck Series “Lucas Oil 150,” where Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes, Chandler Smith, and Zane Smith are still alive for the series title.

Saturday at 5:30 pm, we head back to Phoenix for the Xfinity Series Championship Race. The four drivers whose title hopes remain are Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, Ty Gibbs, and Noah Gragson.

We will conclude the 2022 NASCAR season Sunday at 2:00 pm with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, with Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano will battle for the sport’s ultimate prize.

Catch it all right here on WYSH with our tripleheader coverage beginning Friday night at 9:30!