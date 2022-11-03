Chamber breaks ground on new home

Officials from the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ceremonial groundbreaking for its new home on the corner of Main and Hicks Streets in Clinton.

The Chamber will relocate from its current home at 245 North Main Street in Clinton.

The new building will also house the county’s Tourism Department, according to officials. It will be located across the street from Knight’s Florist.

The cost of construction will be split between the two entities, with the Chamber saying its budget for the project is capped at $2 million. The county government will pay the Tourism Department’s portion of the bill.

The project is still in the design phase and there has been no word on a timeline for its completion.