Chamber breaks ground on new home

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 38 Views

Officials from the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ceremonial groundbreaking for its new home on the corner of Main and Hicks Streets in Clinton.

The Chamber will relocate from its current home at 245 North Main Street in Clinton.

The new building will also house the county’s Tourism Department, according to officials. It will be located across the street from Knight’s Florist.

The cost of construction will be split between the two entities, with the Chamber saying its budget for the project is capped at $2 million. The county government will pay the Tourism Department’s portion of the bill.

The project is still in the design phase and there has been no word on a timeline for its completion.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Pairings for ‘Dream It. Do It.’

Last week, we told you that the annual “Dream It. Do It.” competition had kicked …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.