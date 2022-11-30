Bobbie Lee Coday, age 91 of Lake City passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton, TN. She was born February 16, 1931 in Devonia, TN to the late Charlie and Hazel White Phillips. Bobbie was a long time member of the Clinch River Baptist Church. She loved sewing and reading. Bobbie was a former member of WMU and the Home Demonstration Club. In addition to her parents, Bobbie is preceded in death by her husband, Jennings “Jay” Coday.

Survivors Include:

Son Dennis and Martha Coday Lake City

Daughter Debbie and David Disney Lake City

Sister Billie Jo Goodman Devonia, TN

Grandchildren Brandon and Christa Coday

Amanda and Adam Neff

Emily & Brad Bullock

Denise and Karl Houdeschell

Great Grandchildren Ian, Emma and Charlee Neff

Gracie Coday

Jaylynn and Emerie Bullock

Aidan Houdeschell

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Family and Friends will meet for a Graveside Service at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery in Lake City with Rev. Daryl Arender officiating.

