Bobbie Lee Coday, age 91 of Lake City

Bobbie Lee Coday, age 91 of Lake City passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton, TN.  She was born February 16, 1931 in Devonia, TN to the late Charlie and Hazel White Phillips. Bobbie was a long time member of the Clinch River Baptist Church. She loved sewing and reading. Bobbie was a former member of WMU and the Home Demonstration Club. In addition to her parents, Bobbie is preceded in death by her husband, Jennings “Jay” Coday.

Survivors Include:

Son                                 Dennis and Martha Coday                      Lake City

Daughter                        Debbie and David Disney                        Lake City

Sister                              Billie Jo Goodman                                   Devonia, TN

Grandchildren                Brandon and Christa Coday

                                       Amanda and Adam Neff

                                      Emily & Brad Bullock

                                      Denise and Karl Houdeschell

Great Grandchildren     Ian, Emma and Charlee Neff

                                     Gracie Coday

                                     Jaylynn and Emerie Bullock

                                     Aidan Houdeschell

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Family and Friends will meet for a Graveside Service at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery in Lake City with Rev. Daryl Arender officiating.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

