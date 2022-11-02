Big Game Quota Hunt this weekend on OR WMA

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 14 Views

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), in cooperation with the Department of Energy (DOE), and the City of Oak Ridge will be holding Big Game Quota Hunts on the Oak Ridge Wildlife Management Area (WMA).

For everyone’s safety, only hunters possessing a valid Oak Ridge WMA quota permit are allowed on the WMA during scheduled quota hunts, according to an announcement from the city.

The Oak Ridge WMA includes the Black Oak Ridge Conservation Easement (BORCE), North Boundary Greenway, Gallaher Bend Greenway, Haw Ridge Park and the portion of Melton Lake Greenway passing through Haw Ridge Park. These areas will be closed to the general public during scout days and quota hunts on the following days:

 November 5 – 6, 2022 (Hunt Days)

 November 12- 13, 2022 (Hunt Days)

 December 3, 2022 (Scout Day)

 December 10 – 11, 2022 (Hunt Days)

For more information, please check the TWRA website, www.tn.gov/twra or contact the Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks Department at (865) 425-3450.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Voting underway for TWRA Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest

(TWRA) The public is invited to help the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency select the winning …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.