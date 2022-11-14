Beatrice Marie Hutchens, age 85

Beatrice Marie Hutchens, age 85, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Waters of Clinton. She was born on December 14, 1936, in Strawberry Plains to the late James and Reva Houser Gentry. Beatrice was a farmer who enjoyed milking her cows, trading livestock and working her garden.

She is survived by her sons, Sam Hutchens (Becky), Stan Hutchens, Danny Hutchens (Cindy), Dean Hutchens (Darlene), Chuck Hutchens (Gale) and Merle Hutchens. Beatrice had a host of grandchildren.

Beatrice’s wishes were to be cremated; no services are scheduled at this time. www.holleygamble.com

