BBB: 1 dead in fiery tractor-trailer crash in Roane County

According to our partners at BBB-TV, one person is dead and one injured after a fiery tractor trailer crash on Interstate 40 at the Buttermilk Road overpass around mile marker 358 eastbound earlier today. Crews from the Kingston Fire Department were first on the scene, followed by hazmat responders, the Midtown Fire Department and even fire apparatus from Loudon County.

According to BBB, the tractor trailer went off the side of the interstate and landed between the east and westbound overpass bridges at Buttermilk Road, trapping one one person and catching fire. That individual died at the scene. BBB reports that one other occupant was taken to the hospital.

Eastbound I-40 was shut down for much of the morning, as was westbound Buttermilk Road, due to the crash and the ensuing investigation.

BBB-TV will continue to update this story on their website and on the air as developments warrant.