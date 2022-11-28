Barbara Bailey, age 78, of Norris

Barbara Bailey, age 78, of Norris, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, November 25, 2022. She was born on April 15, 1944, in Andersonville, TN to the late Mike and Ruby Fraker Elkins. Barbara was a member of Lone Mountain Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by sisters, Audrey Pike, Betty Bell, and Lorene Humphrey, brothers, Lester Elkins, Lowell Elkins, Jim Elkins, Melvin Elkins.

She is survived by, husband Dewey Bailey, daughter Kristi Keisling (Roy), grandson Matthew Keisling (Kelsie), granddaughter Abby Keisling, siblings Jewel Shropshire, Jean Howard, Gail Clark, Steve Elkins, Joe Elkins. Several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. Special thanks to UT Hospice and nurse Delana for all your love and care.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with Rev. Freddie Bean and Rev. Mark Dison officiating. Family and friends will meet at Hutchison Cemetery on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 11:00AM for Barbara’s graveside service. www.holleygamble.com

