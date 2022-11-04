ASAP offering QPR Suicide Prevention Training

(ASAP of Anderson) The Question, Persuade, and Refer (QPR) Suicide Prevention Training will be held by ASAP of Anderson and the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network. This event will be held on Tuesday, November 15th from 2:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. at the ASAP of Anderson in Clinton. The training is free, and attendees will receive a certificate saying they are certified in QPR. Snacks will be provided.

The Question, Persuade, and Refer Training is recommended for adults wanting to learn how to recognize the warning signs of suicide and how to get help for someone in crisis.

Just as people save lives in learning CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver, QPR Suicide Prevention Training could assist in saving thousands of lives every year by teaching people how to be gatekeepers. A gatekeeper is someone who recognizes the warning signs of those who may be considering taking their own life. Although anyone can be a gatekeeper, some common examples include parents, friends, neighbors, teachers, ministers, doctors, nurses, police officers, caseworkers, and firefighters.

For those who are currently experiencing extreme mental distress, a recently passed law made 988 the new number for around-the-clock suicide prevention assistance. The Tennessee Redline can also be reached at 1-800-889-9789 to find treatment or recovery help.

To sign up for the QPR training and learn more about upcoming events, visit our website at www.ASAPofAnderson.org and follow @ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn,

and Twitter.