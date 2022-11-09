Anderson Health Dept. holding FREE flu vaccination event in Rocky Top TODAY!

The Anderson County Health Department has announced that they will be holding a free flu vaccination event today (Wednesday, November 9th, 2022) from 2:30 to 5:30 pm at Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top. No appointment is necessary so, with the flu season beginning early this year and packing a punch, head on out to Main Street Baptist Church today until 5:30 pm for your free flu vaccination.
