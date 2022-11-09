Anderson Health Dept. holding FREE flu vaccination event in Rocky Top TODAY!

Jim Harris 48 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 12 Views

The Anderson County Health Department has announced that they will be holding a free flu vaccination event today (Wednesday, November 9th, 2022) from 2:30 to 5:30 pm at Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top. No appointment is necessary so, with the flu season beginning early this year and packing a punch, head on out to Main Street Baptist Church today until 5:30 pm for your free flu vaccination.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Community Dinner on Thanksgiving in Oak Ridge

The annual free community Thanksgiving dinner in Oak Ridge will return to in-person dining on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.