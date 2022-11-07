Anderson election primer

Early voting closed with a flourish in Anderson County on Thursday, as 1274 people cast ballots locally, bringing the total after two weeks to 11,732 people who have already taken part in Tuesday’s election.

If you did not vote during early voting or if you missed Tuesday’s deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot, you will have to vote on Election Day at the precinct listed on your Voter Registration Card. If you are not sure of your polling place, call the Election Commission at 865-457-6238 or visit www.acelect.com.

Below is a look at the local municipal races in Anderson County.

In Clinton, incumbent Mayor Scott Burton is being challenged by City Councilman Zach Farrar.

In City Council, Ward 1, David Queener and former Clinton Schools Director Vicki Violette are running for the seat currently held by ET Stamey, who is not running for re-election due to his ongoing recovery from a stroke suffered earlier this year.

Incumbent Ward 2 Councilman Brian Hatmaker is unopposed.

Wendy Maness, Harper Maxwell and Mitchell “Shoney” Wolfe are all running to succeed Farrar in Ward 3.

Incumbent Clinton City School Board Chairman Timothy Bible and fellow incumbent Board members Curtis Isabell and Lorie Wilson are all unopposed in November’s election.

In Rocky Top, incumbent Mayor Timothy Sharp is being challenged by Kerry Templin. Incumbent Rocky Top City Council member Tony Devaney is seeking re-election, and is joined on the ballot by Mack Bunch, Retha Casteel, Richard Dawson, and Jeff Gilliam.

In Norris, incumbents Bill Grieve, William Grinder, Chris Mitchell, Charles Nicholson and Loretta Painter are all unopposed as they seek re-election to their seats on the City Council.

In Oak Ridge, Mayor Warren Gooch and fellow incumbent Ellen Smith are up for re-election to their seats on the City Council, joined on the ballot by Carmen Delong, Sean Gleason and Leonard Charles Hensley.

Heather Hartman, Laura McLean, Benjamin Stephens and Erin Webb are on the ballot for seats on the Oak Ridge School Board.

In Oliver Springs, incumbent Mayor Omer Cox is being challenged by Jason Stiltner, while Robert Miller, Sr. and Jeffrey Bass are unopposed for seats on the Oliver Springs Board of Aldermen, in Wards 1 & 2, respectively.

Additionally, there will be two charter amendments on the Oak Ridge ballot, and all Anderson County voters will be asked if they would like to adopt a charter form of government. You can read more about the proposed charter by following this link to our previous reporting.

When you do head to the polls on Election Day, remember to bring with you a valid photo ID. For more on what types of IDs will and will not be accepted, you can also visit the state’s election website at www.GoVoteTN.gov.